Simultaneous protests take place at Planned Parenthood

Joplin's Planned Parenthood clinic was the site of two groups rallying outside earlier today.

In fact, over 300 protests against Planned Parenthood took place across the nation Saturday after videos and allegations emerged of employees selling fetal parts and organs for profit.

But a group rallying for the protections and services Planned Parenthood provides gathered there too. The opposing groups lined up across the street from one another in a two hour peaceful protest. Members held signs and wore shirts supporting their views, but all were respectful of the other side.

The morning's torrential downpour made for a foot of standing water along Illinois Street. Protesters and counter protesters seemed unbothered; their cause more important than their comfort.

Jennifer Howell was one of the coordinators standing on Planned Parenthood's side.

"We want people to know that no matter what people think or what people have seen, that just because its on the internet and just because it's on the news doesn't mean it is true. We want people to understand that we're here and we care no matter what," Howell said.

On the other side of the street, Missouri state representative Charlie Davis stood. But he wasn't there for politics.

"This is an issue that transcends parties, cultures, et cetera. If what's really happening with Planned Parenthood and if what's being shown in the videos is really happening and public dollars are being used for that purpose, then there's going to be a big push for us to look at the funding of Planned Parenthood," Davis said.

Though the groups have opposing views, several were seen sharing blankets and umbrellas with people on the other side of the street.