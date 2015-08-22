Group reunites families with lost photos

The National Disaster Photo Rescue group reunited a former Baxter Springs family with memories they thought they'd lost forever in the 2014 tornado.

The Hudson family who now live in Oklahoma were reunited with over a thousand photos as well as a portfolio of son Calvin's preschool artwork.

For group director Thad Beeler, connecting families with lost memories helps the healing process.

"When they're trying to get back to normal at home, they want to put their photographs back on the wall. And when they don't have any, their home seems vacant. So we are trying to provide that healing step where families can make their house back to home," Beeler said.

The NDPR group has made it their mission to help recover photos after disasters. They scan them into their system then find them a temporary home until their owners claim them.