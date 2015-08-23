Quantcast

Recent storms cause damage in the region

Overnight storms brought down power lines AND trees in many parts of the region.

In Nevada, it was power lines and some large limbs, while in Pittsburg winds of 60 miles per hour downed large trees.

Some trees and limbs went down in Joplin as well.

One causing damage to the roof of the home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Homeowners didn't wait to clean up the branches this morning but inside, there’s damage to the ceilings and a few broken windows.

In the Neosho are,  law enforcement reported power lines down. Empire district crews were out today making repairs and reports no outages now. 

