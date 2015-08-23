Joplin man drowns saving kids

A Joplin man dies after rescuing his kids. But his death brings a warning for parents.

The boys were playing in the ditch close to Ewert Park yesterday when they quickly got swept into the current trying to retrieve a bag of clothing that had dropped into the water.

Missouri highway patrol troopers say it doesn't look it, but the water is 6 feet deep and acts as a riptide.

50 year old Anthony Cox struggled to save his son and step son from the strong current. Police say that Cox couldn't swim well and warn parents against using rushing waters as a place to play.

“I know a lot of kids do do that but with this being a mining area sink holes open up fast and you can't tell that the waters that deep, all of a sudden it will just drop off. Whenever the trooper was out here measuring all of a sudden the stick went all the way to the ground. You know it was a deep spot and he couldn't tell,” says Corporal Hanes of the Joplin Police Department.

One of the boys was taken to mercy for observation and the other was released to the family.