Pittsburg economy grows despite odds

A study released in early August by the Mid-America Business Conditions Index called for slumping numbers in the Midwest economy.

Pittsburg seems to be defying those odds, opening up several new businesses this summer and more to come this fall. The key? Pittsburg State University students.

"Businesses here may call this the most wonderful time of the year," Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce president Blake Benson said.

Business owners know the bulk of their business will take place August through May while students are on campus.

Hank and Happy Luc chose Pittsburg as a new place for their restaurant while their son was a student here. Happy Family offers Chinese take-out and buffet.

Another attribute: visitors.

"Thanks to our convention and visitors bureau, we have more visitors coming to Pittsburg than we have ever before," Benson said.