Raw sewage in Quapaw

This story has been changed from its original version. A Quapaw Public Works employee, not a Department of Environmental Quality, is named in the police report regarding an assault.

Recent storms may be responsible for blowing open a sewer system in Quapaw. Raw sewage has bubbled up into Troy Cooper’s yard and officials believe a sewer pipe may have been struck by lightning, creating the surge.

The waste even spread across the street, next to Quapaw middle school.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality says it bleached the sewage, but Cooper says he hasn't seen that happen.

He also says there was 2 feet of waste settled in the lower level of his home, and has his family worried.

“E. Coli, other bacteria, the contamination factor, the stench, because you can still smell it, not to mention the raw sewage that's still laying on top of the ground,” says Cooper.

Cooper claims that the Quapaw Public Works employee who came to get a report assaulted him when he asked about cleaning up the sewage by spitting on him three times.

Police responded and took a report from Cooper. No official charges have been filed.