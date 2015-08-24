JOMO restaurant week has perfect timing

Eating out in Joplin this week could benefit a local family in need. JOMO restaurant week is offering discounts to your meals when you make a monetary donation or donate a non-perishable food item.

Food and monetary donations directly benefit Crosslines Ministries. Crosslines has been hit hard with the start of school.

"At back to school time, parents are really focused on making sure the kids have what they need to go back to school. Their focus is on school supplies and new clothes and maybe some shoes for the kids. So Crosslines is really happy to be able to provide resources that would let them be able to focus on other things and let us take care of the nutrition and making sure the family has a balanced meal," Crosslines assistant director Rikki Smith said.

Crosslines currently operates their emergency food pantry out of their building, 'The Station'. Supply is down at the station, meaning some families are not walking away with all the nutrients and snacks they request.

"I noticed that today when I came in, that there are certain items that we're just out of right now," Crosslines volunteer Carmelita Rocourt said.

Those items include jelly, bread, crackers and canned fruit.

Crosslines staff is optimistic that restaurant week will replenish their supply. There is a place to donate canned goods at every JOMO restaurant week location.