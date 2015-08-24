Mike Woolston asked to step down from City Council

Code of Ethics Violations - Documents

Last week's audit report involving the City of Joplin has raised plenty of questions. One of which includes the real estate endeavors of current city council member, and former mayor, Mike Woolston. It's something that was discussed during tonight's city council meeting.

The Joplin City Council wants Mike Woolston to step down from his position.

“He simply can no longer have the support of fellow council members and should be removed or forfeit his position on the council," says city councilman Benjamin Rosenberg

The recent state audit of the city questioned land purchases for development and Woolston's involvement in the transactions which he denies.

“I’d want to read through the allegations again. I've known that something along this line was going to be held, I’ve known for probably 10 days or so. There are some things in there that I probably disagree with but again I’m not willing to comment until I’ve read them more thoroughly," says Woolston.

Auditors say Woolston had a definite conflict of interest with his role as a real estate broker in the buying of properties for development. Money was paid to the realtor broker Woolston worked with which were then sold to the JRC at inflated rates.

The council says Woolston also represented personal interests before city agencies or courts, had a significant financial incentive, and shared confidential information.

“We have nothing but honesty and integrity to offer. And when that is not present, one should not sit on that dias," continues Rosenberg.

The vote was 8-1 in favor of an evidentiary hearing being held next Monday August 31.