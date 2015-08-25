Nevada shelter has to turn people away on a regular basis

There's a need in Nevada, Missouri that some are looking to fill. While there's a homeless shelter that opened in December, it has to turn people away on a regular basis.

It looks like the rest of the houses in the neighborhood, but this home is a refuge for those who have no place to go.

“We’re just trying to reach people and help them get on their feet, get an established job, establish productivity in the community,” says Chad Bailey, founder of New Life Shelter Inc.

Code only allows New Life Shelter to have a limited number of beds. But, in Vernon County there's a need for more.

“Nevada is a place that needs help. There are so many people that feel like they have no one, I felt like I had no one," says Cody Boid, who has been staying at the shelter for the past few days with her young son.

“In May we turned 27 people away, in June we had to turn 29 people away, and in July 30 people," continues Bailey.

In one day, he has had to tell 11 people there are no open beds. Turning so many away doesn't sit well with those who help him run the shelter.

“Turning them down, it really just gives them more of a feeling of being helpless, like nobody cares and this place, you know, they care they just can't help it they don't have the facility to do anything and I know its laying heavy on his heart," says Donnie Creamer, a former resident who now acts as assistant manager at the shelter.

The current shelter only has 5 beds. New Life is hoping to raise $200,000 to open a new, commercial residence with up to 40 beds.

“We’re looking at adding an education area where they will be able to come in and create resumes, work on their GED. Plus we will have a larger kitchen where we can incorporate the soup kitchen into the facility,” says Bailey.

Until then, those staying at the shelter feel fortunate.

“It’s just nice to be able to enjoy this, to be able to enjoy being a mom and not have so much stress or worry," says Boid.

To help the shelter reach its goal, donations can be made at: http://www.gofundme.com/newlifeshelter