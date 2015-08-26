Webb City All Stars Return Home

Main Street in Webb City shut down Wednesday evening as the town welcomed back the Webb City Little League All Stars.

About two blocks were closed off where the team took photos and signed autographs.

Out of the 100-plus fans welcoming back the team, Devrin Weathers grandfather may be the most dedicated.

"I missed one game in six years and that was because I was in the hospital," Grandfather Randy McDaniel said. "Only practice and game I've ever missed."

While Weathers had to reunite with friends, his grandfather has been by his side the last week and a half in Williamsport.

"It's a 52-year dream come true," McDaniel said. "Wanted to take him since he was 5-years old. Just never got the opportunity. Now he takes me."

While his dedication to the team is rare, the city showed the same level of passion as it welcomed the players back from a series the team didn't even think it would make.

"[Teammates] were kind of like joking around about it when we got to Indy," Weather said. "Like, what if we got to Williamsport?"

"We really thought we were just gonna go to Indianapolis and do good there," Outfielder Brett Graham said. "But we didn't think that we were gonna make it to Williamsport."

The All Stars dropped two of three games. The first by an 18-0 score, putting the team in the national spotlight after Mekhi Garrard's reaction to a grandslam.

"[I] just had to keep my head up and stuff like that," Garrard said. "And my teammates, if they see me get down, the whole team goes down. So I had to keep my head up."

And it's that attitude that, despite the losses, caused a town known for football to put baseball players on center stage.

"They were like that the whole time," McDaniel said. "And not because they had to be. If you get rocked 18 to nothing, if your face is ever gonna go down, it'll go down then. And they were like, 'we're in Williamsport guys, celebrate'."

Webb City received this year's Sportsmanship Award" at the Little League World Series.

That award is voted on by all of the team's playing in the tournament, cafeteria staff, security staff, host families and other Little League personnel.