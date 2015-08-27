Bicknell Center: Pitt State's Largest Educational Tool

Pitt State's student radio station, Gorilla Radio, hosted its first of several concerts tonight at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

And the students are more than just spectators.

Just a few hours before show time, Gorilla Radio President Dylan Thompson isn't worried about the turnout for the club's first concert in the University's Fine Arts Center. He's worried if he has enough mics.

"We got the three for the horns. Then we got the three vocals," Thompson said. "And then we've got five for the drums I believe."

Even though Bicknell Center employees help with the set-up, Thompson, along with other student volunteers, are hands-on preparing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

After booking the bands performing, Thompson and the others are taking charge of lighting and sound. Much of which they're still learning.

"The whole concept is to educate as we do. And as we give every student the opportunity to excel and to learn new things," Director of the Bicknell Center, Joe Firman, said.

And unlike most Bicknell Center concerts, students will run a three camera video production to put on the university's cable access station. As well as track a professional-grade audio recording of the show.

"It is a crash-course for me at the moment," Thompson said. "And I'm quite happy to learn."

What started as a group throwing a free concert, has turned into an entire curriculum of studio set-up and audio-video production. With the Bicknell Center as a multi-story educational tool.

Essentially, for each event, the university hands over a $34 million facility to a handful of students.

"You teach them all the basic skills and allow them to start pushing buttons, and to start experimenting, and to see what this fixture can do, and what this microphone can do," Firman said.

"[Firman] had never done anything like this with a student group before," Thompson said. "And seeing that a student group was willing to tackle such an event like this, it's exciting for him as well I believe. And I'm very excited."



Gorilla Radio's next concert is September 10th.

