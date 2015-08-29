New product used to plant trees along Historic Route 66

Tourism drives the economy in the towns surrounding Historic Route 66. Volunteers planting 100 trees along the road hope that doing so will continue to attract people from around the world.

“We're trying to do everything we can to take it back to its original experience. So people from Holland, England, wherever they come from, will experience the Route at its best and not just another worn out road. And that's really what Route 66 is all about, it's the mother road, it’s part of the fabric of America,” says Galena Mayor Dale Ogelsby.

It has been difficult for trees to grow since much of the land surrounding the historic route was damaged during the mining period. As a part of the initiative to restore tree growth along route 66, the city of galena has turned to a new product.

The council purchased Groasis Waterboxxes, a brand new product that helps trees to grow, develop, and thrive in difficult conditions. The plastic container forces the tree roots to grow straight and waters the plant until the box is removed.

“They’re going to make them stronger because the roots will grow down further, and when we're done with the, when the trees starting growing horizontally then we can pull the box up and plant it somewhere else, put another tree in that box,” says Renee Charles, President of the Kansas Historic Route 66 Association.

Several Kansas Historic Route 66 Association members attended a class on the new product and are now certified to teach others how to set up and utilize the technology.