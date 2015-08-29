The Miracle League of Joplin allows children with disabilities to play ball

It's opening day for the Miracle League of Joplin. This is the third year the league is being offered and it is open to any child with disabilities ages 5 to 20 years old. This year, nearly 60 baseball players will be up to bat every Saturday at the Will Norton Miracle Field. The field was specially built at the Joplin Athletic Complex to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers.

“A lot of these kids have watched their siblings play soccer, play basketball, play baseball, and they've never been able to get involved themselves. And so with the field, now they get to get out there, they get to just have some fun and its one of the best things in the world you can do to watch,” says Cameo Harrington, President of the Miracle League of Joplin.

Every player is matched up with a "buddy" to assist them on the field and gets to bat, run the bases, and score a run each inning. And this year, volunteers young and old came out to be a role model for the players.

For families and parents of the players, it is an experience for everyone to enjoy.

“It means that he's happy, it means that on Saturday morning he's excited to go be part of a team, it means that there's people here who are excited to see him, it means that our family gets to watch him to do something that he's good at," says Christy Mercer, whose son plays in the league.