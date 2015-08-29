Boys and Girls Club raises money for art program

Supporters of the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri got to experience an activity that the kids do all while raising money for the organization. Many gathered at RSVPaint in Joplin to relax and paint.

The participants followed along as they were taught how to paint a picture that just so happens to feature a boy and girl on a swing.

The money raised at the event will go towards funding the Boys and Girls Club's art program. The organization provides a safe and fun place for kids to go during the summer and after school. The art program is held every day and often incorporates educational aspects.

Parents find that their children love the activities so much that they feel the need to give back.

“It gives us an opportunity as parents, or my mom’s here as well, so my oldest son's grandparent is here, and we get to take part in this so I get to go home tonight and show him the artwork that we created just like when he does art projects at the Boys and Girls Club, he comes home and is really proud to show me,” says Sherry Noller whose son goes to the after school program.

Rhonda Gorham, the executive director of the boys and girls club, is expecting that $400 will be raised from the event.