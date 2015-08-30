Murdock gives back with Operation Jammies

Easton Murdock has fought cancer for more than half off his young life. But what makes him sad? Seeing other kids fighting illnesses in boring hospital gowns.

"When I'm usually in the hospital, I like being in my pajamas because, well, they're comfortable," Murdock said.

Thus began Murdock's Operation Jammies.

Murdock prefers flannel pajamas himself, but his mother, Megan Guodace says any new pajamas with tags, size infant to adult will do.

To sweeten the deal, LaFerla Orthodontics in Joplin will be matching pajama donations, pair by pair. Murdock and his family will take the pajamas to the Children's Hospital in St. Louis when they go back for his next scan in November. Donations can be dropped off at LaFerla Orthodontics from Sept. 2 to Oct. 30. Your name will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 Target Gift Card. No limit on number of entries per person.