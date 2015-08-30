Mural up at Joe Becker Memorial Stadium

A new mural went up at Joe Becker Memorial Stadium. Funded by Leadership Joplin and executed by four Missouri Southern State art students, the mural features Joe Becker, Mickey Mantle and Route 66.

Leadership Joplin leaves a legacy in the community every year.

"This year, we thought there would be nothing better than a mural at the Joe Becker stadium," Stephanie Onstot of Leadership Joplin said.

Originally scheduled to go up at the old Crosslines building, the group decided not as many people would see it. Joe Becker Memorial Stadium became the new home. It sits on the back side of the stadium by the Route 66 Cafe.

The four MSSU students estimated it took them a combined total of 500 man hours on the mural. MSSU athletic director Jared Bruggeman was one of the speakers at the unveiling. He explained to the crowd how he hopes this is the start to an increased visibility by MSSU in the community.

The mural is visible from High Street that runs alongside the stadium.