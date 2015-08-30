Funds for Memorial Hall coming slowly

Joplin's Memorial Hall has been abuzz the last two weekends, with Zerkapalooza music festival and Four States Franchise boxing match. Proceeds from beer sales at both events are to fund renovations needed to the historic building.

Repairs are needed to the sewage system and the destruction of the ramp on the front of the building. Wheelchair ramps are still in place on the side of the hall.

Funds are coming up shorter than expected and a projected five-figure donation may be reduced to four-figures. Jon Buck of Live JOMO is not dissatisfied, though.

"As a business owner downtown, I was very pleased with the draw they had here before and after their events," Buck said.

Zerkapalooza boasted 1,600 fans on Friday night last week. However, Saturday's attendance was at a surprising 1,200 despite headlining performances.

"We were under our projected goal of what we wanted," Buck said, "with Zerkapalooza, our whole objective worked 100 percent. People didn't partake as much at Memorial Hall as we hoped, but that translated to more money being spent at the businesses in our community."

Buck knows the monetary efforts will not come all at once, rather, over the next 4-5 months. Liquor sales from upcoming concerts will continue to fund renovations.

"For the sewer repair on top of the allocated money for the removal of the ramp and addition of the stairs, we're looking at $40-$50 thousand dollars on top of the funds already allocated to do so," Buck said.