Joplin to become more neighborly

Joplin city leaders have a challenge for you: get to know your neighbors.

The department formerly known as Code Enforcement is now changed to the Neighborhood Services Division. The name is an appropriate shift with the new attitude to be neighborly.

Joplin's Neighborhood Services Supervisor, Stephen Grindle, said the most common codes he is phoned about are unmowed grass and trash in yards. Grindle acknowledges there will still be code violations, but hopes to change the way they are handled.

"What we're trying to do is provide a different context for those conversations so that people actually know the person they're calling about," Grindle said.

The Downtown Joplin Alliance is taking this concept a step further with their Neighborhood Grid Challenge. The challenge is a worksheet that urges you to meet the people living around your home, or, your grid. By knowing your neighbors, you can better maintain issues without the city stepping in. Hudson adds, you also will have the makings of a perfect block party.

"The idea is that you are here, in the middle. When you step outside on your front porch, who are the people that live on your block? You should know their names and maybe what they do for a living," Hudson said.

The concept of neighborliness isn't new.

"I think it's just something that's gotten lost by accident as we've moved forward through technology," Hudson said.

The whole idea is to bring humanity back to frustrations you may have with those living around you. Grindle is eager to begin forming neighborhood associations, who can have an open dialog with city government should issues arise.

If you are interested in forming a neighborhood association, please contact Stephen Grindle by calling Joplin City Hall at 417-624-0820, ext 585.