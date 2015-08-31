Humane Society has an interesting guest

Stray animals are brought into the Humane Society every day. But today it had more than just its usual guests of cats and dogs. The workers at the shelter are used to the sounds of dogs barking, but with a new guest, the tune has changed.

“He’s friendly, he's social, he's curious you know as most goats are. He wants to come visit with you," says Joplin’s Humane Society manager Lysa Boston.

Animal control found the goat roaming in Joplin and they are hopeful that it just slipped out of its pen.

“We’re kind of hoping that soon an owner will come forward because we're definitely more geared towards dogs and cats we're not really set up to take care of farm animals or livestock," continues Boston.

Until then, it's being kept in a larger, outdoor cage. While the goat seems content in its temporary home, the workers aren't the only ones shocked by the new sounds.

“It’s got the dogs a little worried but I think they'll be okay," says Boston.

The Humane Society holds 350 animals that are lost or abandoned before finding them a safer home. It costs $1,200 per day to keep the doors open and it runs mostly on donations.

“We do our best just to roll with these different things that come in but certainly if someone wanted to donate some goat food or some hay we'd be very much appreciative," continues Boston.

One family did stop by, hopeful to find their own lost goat, but it wasn't the same one. Although they left disappointed, the shelter workers are happy to have it stay a few more days.

“It’s kind of one more thing in our crazy day. One thing that I’ve learned working here at the shelter is no day is ever the same; you can never predict what’s going to happen and what’s going to come through the door," says Boston.

The shelter will give the owners 7 days to claim the goat before giving it to one of the many people who have volunteered to adopt the goat.