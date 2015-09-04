Locals "Back the Blue"

In light of recent events, the National Sheriff's Association called for a "back the blue" day, where participants wear blue to show their support for law enforcement officers. A moment of silence for fallen officers took place at 11 a.m.

John and Suzanne Hatfield of 'Jay Hatfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM' in Frontenac hold today close to their hearts: both of their sons are law enforcement officers in southeast Kansas. Suzanne is from Galveston County, TX. One county over from Harris County, TX where Deputy Darren Goforth was recently shot execution-style while pumping gas. Once the Hatfields caught wind of "back the blue day", they decided to host an event, but they were adamant that it was not for publicity.

"Everyday that they suit up and show up, they do their job, but if there's a hesitation at all for them, because of everything that's going on, that's a danger for them," Suzanne said.

The Hatfields and employees at the dealership held an appreciation breakfast. At least sixty officers showed up, including officers from Pittsburg Police, Frontenac Police, Kansas Highway Patrol and Crawford County Sheriff's office.

"They just need to know that we support them everyday, because their life is on the line," John said.

Other local groups held similar appreciation events, all were received well by local officers.

"I believe that by in large, the majority of the population supports law enforcement. I have never doubted that in my 30 years of law enforcement," Crawford County Sheriff Dan Peak said.