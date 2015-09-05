Freeman celebrates with "mighty titan"

Freeman Health Systems is celebrating 90 years of being in business by hosting "Mighty Titan Adventures" at Camp Mintahama.

The day was an affordable opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors and time together, with an emphasis on health. Physical activities including hiking, canoeing and an obstacle course were available. Freeman auxiliary board made the event possible by proceeds from Freeman hospital gift shops.

"We really want families to understand how important it is to stay healthy and do things as a family. So we have lots of fun things families can do together here," Linda McIntosh said of the Freeman axillary.