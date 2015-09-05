Quantcast

Freeman celebrates with "mighty titan" - KOAM TV 7

Freeman celebrates with "mighty titan"

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Freeman Health Systems is celebrating 90 years of being in business by hosting "Mighty Titan Adventures" at Camp Mintahama. 

The day was an affordable opportunity for families to enjoy the outdoors and time together, with an emphasis on health. Physical activities including hiking, canoeing and an obstacle course were available. Freeman auxiliary board made the event possible by proceeds from Freeman hospital gift shops.

"We really want families to understand how important it is to stay healthy and do things as a family. So we have lots of fun things families can do together here," Linda McIntosh said of the Freeman axillary.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.