Congregation packs meals for service

The congregation of Royal Heights United Methodist Church spent their Saturday packing meals to be sent to poverty-stricken countries.

The Stop Hunger Now group provided the rice, soy protein flour, dehydrated vegetables and vitamin packet to be assembled into plastic baggies. One package feeds six people after the ingredients are boiled in water.

About 30 volunteers of all ages helped pack the meals, banging a gong after every thousand meals were packaged.

"It's a holiday weekend, it's Labor Day weekend, a lot of times families want to spend time away and the fact that all these families here today are dedicated and want to serve and want to give back on a holiday weekend, it's really special. We're just really thankful for them," Joe Falter of Stop Hunger Now said.

But it's all part of their mission according to their pastor.

"Jesus calls us to feed the hungry and clothe the poor. So this is a project that our church did last year for the first time and they loved it. We're packing meals to go to third world countries, developing countries, to help feed the hungry," pastor Terri Haywood said.