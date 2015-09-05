Little Balkans Days in its 31st year

Pittsburg's annual Little Balkans Days is in full force in downtown Pitt. Formerly held in Lincoln Park, the heritage festival now has a shopping flair with downtown businesses within walking distance.

People enjoyed carnival rides, Pittsburg Idol auditions, food and craft vendors without the threat of rain.

New this year is "Chicken Wars", the brainchild of festival president Angela Meyer. Five area chicken restaurants will go head to head in an anonymous competition on Sunday afternoon, with the winner being crowned Chicken Wars Champion.

"I think it's a good opportunity for people to come up here and remember the culture of the people," festival-goer Matthew Rohner said.

Little Balkans Days pays tribute to southeast Kansas' coal-mining heritage and the coal-miners that came from the Balkans in southeast Europe.