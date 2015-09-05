100 mile yard sale will benefit the needy

Most people look at yard sales as a way to unload old items and make some extra money. But for 2 Nevada women, it's about helping others.

They’ve done it plenty of times before.

“Yeah about a hundred," says Twila Morrow

"We quit counting," adds her best friend Janet Mills.

But for them, it's not just about selling their trash to become someone else's treasure.

The longtime friends use their garage sales as an opportunity to provide for the poor.

“I don't want any recognition for any of it, you know, I don't want to be known for that, I just want to be able to help people," says Morrow, who is well known for being charitable.

Many set up yard sales along route 54 for the 100 mile sale spanning from Nevada to Camdenton. But, these women need more than just a driveway to set up all of their items.

“I buy out yard sales I buy out house auctions, when people want to get rid of stuff I buy it out and resell," continues Morrow.

With countless bargains, shoppers are making a day of the hunt.

“As much as time will allow, yes we plan on going to other yard sales, you never know what you can find, there’s treasures everywhere," says Sherry Collins.

Making a profit isn't the main goal, the ladies are known around town for helping anyone who needs it.

“If they need furniture we do our best to come up with it, if they need food, diapers, whatever, they call me. We lost our house in a fire 2 years ago and I know what it’s like to have nothing and have to start over and we were blessed to have a lot of people come through and help so I just feel like that's just what everybody needs to do just pay it forward and help everybody," says Morrow.

All of the items that aren’t sold will be donated to the local Free Church and homeless shelter. All of the money that's made from sales will be used to buy diapers and school supplies for those who need them

“I think it’s awesome I think you should always help, if it’s at all possible you should help. We can all do something," says Collins.

Helping others at such a low cost is an added benefit.

“It’s all cheap, we don't care, that's just what it’s all about having fun and when people get good deals they're like yes look what I found,” says Morrow.

The women even had a wedding dress donated for the sale today and the proceeds will go towards helping someone with cancer.