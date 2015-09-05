Quantcast

Fatal Crash Near Chetopa - KOAM TV 7

Fatal Crash Near Chetopa

Updated:
Labette County, KS -

A  crash between a truck and a lawnmower leaves a Labette County man dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash which claimed the life of Chetopa's only veterinarian. 

42-year old Dr. Jason Simpson was a large animal veterinarian with a business in town. He was on a riding lawnmower around 7:15pm Friday night on 4000 Rd, several hundred feet East of U.S. Highway 59, North of Chetopa. 

The patrol says Simpson was struck by a Ford F150 truck driven by 23-year old Dustin Fraker.

Children ages 3 and 6 were in the truck but were not injured.

According to KHP, the lawn mower exited the yard of 2434 County Road 4000, into the path of the West-bound truck. The truck hit the lawnmower and both vehicles came to rest on 4000 Road.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.