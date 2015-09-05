Fatal Crash Near Chetopa

A crash between a truck and a lawnmower leaves a Labette County man dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash which claimed the life of Chetopa's only veterinarian.

42-year old Dr. Jason Simpson was a large animal veterinarian with a business in town. He was on a riding lawnmower around 7:15pm Friday night on 4000 Rd, several hundred feet East of U.S. Highway 59, North of Chetopa.

The patrol says Simpson was struck by a Ford F150 truck driven by 23-year old Dustin Fraker.

Children ages 3 and 6 were in the truck but were not injured.

According to KHP, the lawn mower exited the yard of 2434 County Road 4000, into the path of the West-bound truck. The truck hit the lawnmower and both vehicles came to rest on 4000 Road.