Families teach culture at the Ottawa Tribe's powwow

This weekend marks the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma’s 52nd annual Powwow. The weekend acts as a family reunion for many.

Kids of all ages got up early to participate in the Indian Junior Olympics and even toddlers could participate in the diaper dash.

The fun and games are some of the final events of the Powwow and one last hurrah for children before the fall season.

The gathering is a way to pass the Ottawa tribe's culture on to younger generations.

“Just sharing that culture so it doesn't die and the kids, you'll see a lot of the little kids, like my granddaughter, its her first time, she can't actually walk yet but she's got her outfit, and so its just teaching them how the way of life is,” says Sharon Dawes of the Ottawa Powwow committee.

The weekend will wrap up with the stomp dance.