Quantcast

Joplin pools are closing - KOAM TV 7

Joplin pools are closing

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Labor Day marks the end of summer and pool season in Joplin.

Although Ewert and Cunningham pools have already been closed for a few weeks, the Joplin Aquatic Center on Schifferdecker will remain open until tomorrow, September 7.

Pool officials say the season went well and despite being a rainy summer, attendance has been high.

Families were out taking full advantage of the last few days and hot weather.

Kids say they will miss spending the day cooling off in the water.

“It’s really fun to come and it just takes away time in your day and its really fun, I wish it stayed open longer,” says Ashley Potter, who visited the pool almost every day this summer.

The pool will be open tomorrow from 1 until 6.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.