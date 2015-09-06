Joplin pools are closing

Labor Day marks the end of summer and pool season in Joplin.

Although Ewert and Cunningham pools have already been closed for a few weeks, the Joplin Aquatic Center on Schifferdecker will remain open until tomorrow, September 7.

Pool officials say the season went well and despite being a rainy summer, attendance has been high.

Families were out taking full advantage of the last few days and hot weather.

Kids say they will miss spending the day cooling off in the water.

“It’s really fun to come and it just takes away time in your day and its really fun, I wish it stayed open longer,” says Ashley Potter, who visited the pool almost every day this summer.

The pool will be open tomorrow from 1 until 6.