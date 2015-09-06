Joplin Greyhound station moves

The Greyhound station that was previously on 2nd Street in Joplin has moved a few miles away to Duenweg. It moved a month ago when the franchise was sold.

Now it is closer to the highway, making it easier for bus drivers. It is a part of the Phillip's 66 gas station on 7th Street.

The station manager says since moving, business is good and less homeless are hanging around the station. But, the waiting area is currently under construction, causing problems for some customers.

“It would be better if it was a real station, but as far as right now, the guy Donnie is the only one that actually cared about us being out in the heat in the sun, if I was an older person I would not appreciate this at all because it’s really hot,” says customer Alexis Moore.

When completed, the small facility will be fully insulated and have air conditioning. For now, the employees are doing their best to accommodate the customers by allowing them to wait inside the small convenience store.