Little Balkans days adds "Chicken Wars"

Pittsburg's Little Balkans Days festival is in its 31st year but added a tasty, competitive flair this year: chicken wars.

Five of the area's chicken eateries competed for the title of the Chicken Wars champ of southeast Kansas. Chicken Annie's Original, Chicken Annie's Girard, Chicken Mary's, Gebhardt's and Barto's Idle Hour all contributed over 100 of three cuts of fried chicken: wings, legs and thighs.

Judges were the 100+ chicken-tasters who pre-registered and got to pick their cut. They then ate five of the same cut, only knowing them by number. Votes were cast and Little Balkans president Angela Meyer announced the winner.

Barto's Idle Hour.

"Absolutely this is fun healthy competition. Southeast Kansas can't hurt by anybody wanting to know who is trying to be the best chicken place. There's lots of them around and it's all good," Verne Moore of Barto's said.

Moore and his wife, Valerie Barto accepted the plaque on behalf of Barto's victory.

Meyer said nothing but good could come of this competition for any of the five competitors.

"Hopefully they have new people, new fans, old fans that were diehard and came out and voted for them. But we think it was a huge success for everybody," Meyer said.