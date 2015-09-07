Working on Labor Day

Many groups of workers still have a job to do on Labor Day. For police officers and firefighters, emergency calls do not stop for the holiday.

“Evening shift and midnights tend to be a bit busier since the college kids and high school kids are out of school today, they tend to stay out later. A lot of people stay out later when they don’t have to work Monday," Corporal Tyler Christensen of Joplin Police said.

With increased traffic of people heading home, drivers are more prone to car wrecks.

“We still have plenty of medical calls, you know people getting sick, or car wrecks. We have a few more car wrecks with all the travel going on," Captain Aaron Houk of Joplin Fire said.

Olive Garden provided a catered lunch to both police and fire departments today.

"The hard work they do each and everyday just like today, they’ve already had to leave once, so there’s never a dull moment. So we want to make sure we reward them for the hard work and the protection they give to the City of Joplin," Olive Garden general manager Colton Williams said.

The lunch allowed the groups to gather around the table with what Houk acknowledges as a second family.

"We really don’t feel like we’re missing out on a whole lot. With this being our second family, we get to come in and we get to see the guys. It’s a little bit more relaxed," Houk said.

Christensen does not see working on the holiday as a task at all. Rather, he considers it an honor.

“It’s just another day, but, if you know a little bit about the spirit of Labor Day, it’s set aside to actually give credit to the achievements of our country by the working class. So, I’m honored to work on that day, because I’m part of that working class,” Christensen said.