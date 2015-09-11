MSSU holds day of remembrance

Fourteen years to the day after the 9/11 attacks, Missouri Southern State University hosts an all day ceremony of remembrance.

The event kicked off at 7:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the towers. Campus Activities Board students read all 2,996 names of those who lost their lives that day. It took them 2.5 hours.

At noon, faculty, students and families gathered at Freedom Flag Plaza for a presentation by MSSU "Show Me Gold" officer program. One of the keynote speakers was Sergeant First-Class Joseph Dixon who told the following story.

"During an interview with a WWII veteran, he was asked whether there would ever be another great generation. He responded with something along the lines of we are currently seeing that next great generation by the heroism and courage of today's service members," Dixon said.

Dozens of participants took part in a moment of silence and sang the Star Spangled Banner.

The day-long event concludes with a showing of "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close", which chronicles a 9-year-old amateur inventor, who searches New York City for a lock that matches a mysterious key left behind by his father, who died in the World Trade Center.

All the day's events were free and open to the public.