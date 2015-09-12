New church gives away bicycles and backpacks

A new church in Joplin gives out 100 bikes and backpacks to kids in less than an hour. North Point church kicked off its opening week, giving back to the community.

The pastor says folks came early for the giveaways, games, and food, while he took the opportunity to get to know community members.

“When they're getting to pick out their bikes, when they're jumping on the bounce houses, it was priceless. I mean it was awesome. It’s one of those goose bump type moments you get whenever you get to see a kiddo just get away from whatever life might be for that moment to be able to come out and get a bike and just experience a safe place,” says Tyler Kent, pastor of the Joplin location.

The church also has a give back initiative helping not only locally but internationally through several different events. In 2016, the church will be taking several mission trips.