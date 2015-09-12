Big Red Shoe run in third year

The Ronald McDonald house of the Four States hosted its third annual "Big Red Shoe" run. Runners could choose between registering for a 15K race, a 5K race and a kids fun run.

Ronald McDonald houses allow families to stay in their facilities at little to no cost to them. They operate solely off of donations and volunteers.

Many families who have stayed at the house came out to express their thanks. Ryan Young's mother, Renee, ran the 5K race in honor of her grandson.

We came to the Ronald McDonald house November 11th, the night Elliott was born. We stayed here for about 14 days until we could take him home. It was great. We didn't have to worry about anything. We could just come in no matter the time, there was usually dinner in the kitchen. And we would leave out early for the hospital and spend all day in the hospital," Young said.

The Big Red Shoe run began when the Ronald McDonald house of the Four States celebrated its 15th year in the community with a 15K race.