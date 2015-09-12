Classic wood boat show held on Grand Lake

Boaters enjoyed the nice weather on Grand Lake. Classic wood boats are on display as a part of the annual Heartland Classics Boat Show.

Most of the owners of the boats that were originally made anywhere from 1940 to 1970 return every year to compete.

This year, there were boats from 6 different states, including Minnesota.

The Antique and Classic Boat Society chooses a best in show based on several different factors and the public even gets to vote for the "people's choice" winner.

But for most competitors, the weekend is not about winning.

“It’s just the friendship and the comradery with the group and of course we all like to use our boats so you know we often times for example yesterday was our first get together day and that was a day where we actually cruised the lake and went and had lunch together and cruised back you know and just enjoyed talking to each other,” says Mike Yancey, a boat owner.

Today’s event was a part of a 4 day weekend for the classic boat owners. This is the 22nd year for the competition.