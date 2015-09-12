Pray for Police rally draws hundreds

If you were driving on Rangeline on Saturday morning, you could not miss the hundreds of people gathered by the multiple American flags set up by the Patriot Guard. Law enforcement officers and community members alike gathered to pray for police officers and to address the scrutiny they face in their jobs.

In 2015, 83 officers have been killed. The events in Ferguson last November seem to have started a trend of violence against police.

"In fact it's not a law enforcement issue or a race issue, it’s a bad guy issue. And we’re trying to cut down on crime and protect people issue. And instead of being thanked for that I think people have turned their hurts into that kind of negative aggression," Cindy Dagnan said. Dagnan's husband serves as the Police Chief in Carthage, MO.

"It’s extremely hard thinking your husband could get gas and not come home. But then again, that’s life. There are no guarantees. You just want them to be safe and be happy doing something they love and make a difference,” Dagnan said.

Part of the goal of the rally was to assure officers that the community is appreciative of the difference they make. In turn, officers thank the community.

"We just appreciate our citizens. We need them as much as they need us. And if we’re going to be successful, the police department will be successful because we work with the community and helps us in doing our job," Joplin Assistant Police Chief Matt Stewart said.

Forest Park Baptist church held the rally and their pastor prayed with the community for safety of officers.