"Day of service" improves Neosho

Nationwide, groups are trying to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with acts of kindness and service to others. Fifteen Neosho-area churches and ministries took the idea a step far, collecting requests for beautification for its citizens.

Individuals or families could request for help through the local ministry, Canopy. One of those families was Terry Jones'.

“They’re scraping and painting my house, actually my daughter turned my name in for it to be done. Because having lost my husband last year, it’s made it a little harder to get to the outside stuff," Jones said.

Phil Wise and his team of volunteers helped with guttering and preparing for painting at Jones' Neosho residence.

"It’s huge because what we’re trying to do, its based on our Christian beliefs on God’s love for us and us loving on other individuals and people in our community and showing them that we do have a lot of love to go around in this community and people go through struggles and tough times and we need to make sure we’re helping them through those tough times," Wise said.

Jones called the help today, a blessing.

“My husband Mark passed away last year, August of last year, and since he was the one that did all the outside work, it left a lot of things for me to do that I wasn’t prepared to do. So yes, I’m getting help from the area church people, helping out with it. I’m very thankful that they’re helping out. It’s a blessing," Jones said.

Other groups performed free car washes, oil changes and lawn care.

“To get out in our community, to serve, to really meet the local needs of the elderly, our city institutions, it’s just a blessing and it creates in us a real unity and a heart to reach people," Jeremie Bridges of Canopy said.

The event is in its fifth year and has plans to continue next year.