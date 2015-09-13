Quantcast

Kansas Crossing solicits help from residents - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Crossing solicits help from residents

Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS -

Kansas Crossing solicits help from Cherokee County residents.

Kansas Crossing casino stopped construction because of a lawsuit from Cherokee County and Castle Rock Casino and wants citizens to give a message to county commissioners.

Kansas Crossing casino supporters are putting this flier in Cherokee County residents’ mailboxes.

The flier urges them to voice their opinion at the county commissioners meeting tomorrow morning. The hope is to pressure commissioners to drop the lawsuit.

We talked to a couple of people who received the flier and they say they were not swayed to attend the meeting. And one isn't in favor of any casino.

Commissioner Pat Collins says the meeting will continue as it usually does. It is open to the public and has a place on the agenda for public comment.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.