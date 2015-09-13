Kansas Crossing solicits help from residents

Kansas Crossing solicits help from Cherokee County residents.

Kansas Crossing casino stopped construction because of a lawsuit from Cherokee County and Castle Rock Casino and wants citizens to give a message to county commissioners.

Kansas Crossing casino supporters are putting this flier in Cherokee County residents’ mailboxes.

The flier urges them to voice their opinion at the county commissioners meeting tomorrow morning. The hope is to pressure commissioners to drop the lawsuit.

We talked to a couple of people who received the flier and they say they were not swayed to attend the meeting. And one isn't in favor of any casino.

Commissioner Pat Collins says the meeting will continue as it usually does. It is open to the public and has a place on the agenda for public comment.