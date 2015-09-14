Closed Walmart Makes Room for Pharmacy

A new pharmacy has opened in Baxter Springs to fill the void left by the closed Walmart.

Monarch Pharmacy held a grand opening, Monday, downtown.

Owner Kelly Barnes says it wouldn't have been possible had the Walmart stayed open. That closing made room for their business, and now provides opportunities for other, new small businesses to open. Which, perhaps, couldn't compete with a big box store.

"Walmart was an established pharmacy in town, so obviously there's an opportunity for customers," Barnes said. "There's so many vacant buildings in our downtown area as to be able to re-establish this, and give it new life and rebirth downtown. you know, have an old-fashioned downtown again and bring some businesses in."

Barnes also told us the city's tornado recovery was another motivating factor in opening her business.

According to the city's chamber of commerce, Monarch Pharmacy is just the 2nd business to open since last year's tornado.