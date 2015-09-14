Mike Woolston resigns from Joplin City Council

Joplin City Councilman Mike Woolston announced his resignation today from city council. That announcement came just hours before a scheduled hearing was to take place involving Woolston and his alleged ethical violations.

The Joplin City Council and Mike Woolston issued a joint statement saying they have agreed to resolve all issues without any further proceedings.

Woolston denied the allegations and objected to city council's planned proceedings.

“There’s going to be no more investigation into the allegations against Mr. Woolston now that he's resigned, really those issues are moot," says Joplin City Attorney Peter Edwards.

The allegations questioned Woolston's involvement in land purchases for development, if he represented personal interests before city agencies or courts, had a significant financial incentive, and shared confidential information. Woolston's lawyers and the city attorney have determined that those claims are false.

“This joint determination was that Mr. Woolston didn't directly financially benefit on those transactions,” continues Edwards.

After almost 14 years of service, the councilman will still step down.

“He felt it was for the best interest of all involved that he step down from council so the council and the city can move forward and stay focused on our priorities,” says Joplin Mayor Mike Seibert.

Council members were privately contacted to vote on the resolution and 5 were in favor of issuing the joint statement along with Woolston's resignation. Council members Scearce, Colbert-Kean, and Rosenberg voted to continue with the trial.

Mike Woolston has been advised not to comment until the council formally accepts his letter of resignation.

“This coming Monday night we will go into our regular council session and go into session and we will bring that up for council vote to accept his letter of resignation," continues Seibert.

Woolston’s seat will be filled by council members soon on an interim basis.