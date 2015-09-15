Webb City officials plan to redevelop Centennial Park

Webb City officials have plans for 300 acres off of Route 171. It doesn't look like it now, but the hope is that the land north of Route 171 will soon be bustling with business.

The land was part of an EPA cleanup 7 years ago.

“We are always looking for ways to reuse the land. We don't want to come in and just build a giant landfill that nobody can use so my goal has been to shape the land so that it can be used for redevelopment, specifically economic redevelopment," says Mark Doolan, remedial project manager for the Environmental Protection Agency.

The city bought the land to have greater control over what will fill it. Currently in the works, plans for retail off of East Road and light industry by the railroad tracks.

“We’re looking for those types of industries that will just kind of be nice to their neighbors and not be able to cause too much of a problem,” says Carl Francis, Webb City City Administrator.

The city has been open to input from residents.

“The citizens really wanted no pollution, light industry, warehousing and with the railroad and highways here it sort of was a perfect fit,” says Erin Turner, Economic and Community Development Coordinator for the city.

Now, the city is marketing the land to attract different businesses and redevelopment is expected to help economically by bringing many jobs to a diverse workforce.

“When we looked at the big picture of Centennial Park, we wanted to be able to see something that would provide employment for several different categories of people and several different pay grades and several different levels of experience and knowledge and expertise and schooling even,” continues Turner.

City officials hope to start developing the land in the next 12 to 18 months and that the project will make Webb City another hub in the area.