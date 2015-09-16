PSU students build furniture for campus

Two Pittsburg State University students opted out of a summer internship for the opportunity to put their skills to work: for their school.

Wood technology students Sam Galliart and Mark Welle built furniture that is used in offices at the Kansas Technology Center on PSU's campus. Using materials like solid walnut and figured eucalyptus, Galliart and Welle's furniture will last the department a long time.

“It’s very much a real world project and something they’ll be proud of for many many years to come. The quality up there will last them forever,” Wood technology associate professor Doug Hague said.

Galliart called the opportunity "an honor".

“We can go up there and say, ‘this is what the wood technology department is capable of’ and the students coming out of this program are doing stuff like that everyday," Galliart said.

The educational opportunity also served as a cost-saving measure.

"There’s no doubt that having our students do it is a savings aspect but what it actually allowed us to do was to extend our resources to other areas. With the money saved, we were able to invest that back into the center and help reach their overall goal of assisting high school teachers," Hague said.

PSU wood tech students have built a number of pieces that are featured around campus, including the president's board room table. Their talents aren't limited to campus though, as Pittsburg City Manager Darren Hall's desk was crafted by PSU students as well.

“You can only learn so much in the classroom, so the real valuable stuff you learn is almost the stuff you learn outside the classroom in a real life situation," Galliart said.