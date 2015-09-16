Mysterious animal damaging cars

Something crazy is going on at a car dealership in Vinita, Oklahoma. Something that’s been tearing up cars at night.

Now, among the cars at the Green Country Ford dealership is a new addition, a cage meant to catch a mysterious animal.

“We’ve heard everything from big foot, to yeti, to el chupacabra,” says general sales manager Freddy Griffin.

Nine cars have been damaged on 4 different occasions, the worst case happening over the weekend. Paw prints, bite marks, hairs and even blood have been left behind.

The mystery is catching the attention of local residents.

“I'm tuned into Facebook trying to figure out whenever they catch it so we can see the post, so we can see what it is,” says customer Charlie Enyart.

The manager thinks it could be a coyote and experts who want to remain anonymous have several other guesses.

“One of them was sure that it was wild hogs, another one is sure that it's a dog, and then one of the other experts is leaning towards a cat,” continues Griffin.

The dealership has added security cameras in hopes of catching a glimpse of the creature and so far, the cage remains empty.

“It’s a safe cage, its big and we feel like whatever creature it is would probably go in there and if it goes after the food we could catch it and it would be safe and could be brought into the right hands you know to return to a safe place,” says Griffin.

The damages have been happening in several different locations on the main lot and the dealership estimates that so far, $50,000 worth of damage has been done.

“It’s a problem for us because it’s our inventory, it would be like somebody coming in and destroying all of the stuff in Walmart or whatever," says Griffin.

But residents are not concerned about safety.

“If he’s mad at cars, I mean maybe he’s going to leave the humans alone I don't know," says Enyart.

The dealership is selling the cars with minimal damage at a lower cost. They’re calling it the "Bigfoot bargain".