Football family returns to stadium

Jay Hulstine and his sons, Josiah and Ty are united by a love of football. Jay and Ty both coach, and Josiah currently plays for Ozark High School. Thursday night, Ozark had an away game at Webb City's Cardinal Stadium.

The last time they were all in Cardinal Stadium was for Ty's high school graduation. Just days earlier, Ty unearthed Jay who had been sucked up and thrown by the F5 tornado and buried alive under a pile of debris. Ty walked away from the rescue with nails in his back from holding back rooftops to save others.

This trip to Webb City was much more lighthearted.

"It's mixed feelings because in 2011, we were all glad to be alive and see him graduate and now it's a little different happiness in that we've gone past that in four years and it's good to be here all together," Jay said.

The three were already united by a passion for football but the experience of the tornado brought them even closer.

"We were close before but it definitely brought us even closer after. Between the two of them, you know they're my best friends now. We are as tight as a father and sons can get," Ty said.

Josiah wears a #56 jersey for Ozark and stands at 5'11" now. He was only nine when the tornado sucked his father up. Jay suffered a broken back, neck and crushed ribs from the tornado. But is glad to be mobile now.

"Win or lose it doesn't matter, we're just happy to be here," Jay said.