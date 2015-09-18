District Holds Public Input Session for Facilities

Among the residents hearing a presentation about the district's goals for future facility projects is Debra Baeza.

With a 6th grader in the district, she knows the need to address facilities, she just wants to know the district isn't spending too much.

"The biggest bang for our buck, I suppose," Baeza said. "How much we can get done for the money available."

She's not alone.

"I own three old buildings downtown and I'm scared to death of property taxes," said district resident Skip Urich.

"The problem that I think [the schools] have is they haven't determined how they're going to pay for all the things they're talking about," added Phil Martin who attended Friday's meeting.

"I understand the issue about money because my income is limited as well," Baeza said. "And I worry about it all the time."

Troy Wade, who conducted Thursday's presentation, says it's not something anyone should worry about yet. Because, just like the idea of forgoing renovations to existing buildings in favor of constructing new facilities, right now it's hypothetical.

"What we really have a goal of is not creating an idea from our perspective, but from the community itself," Wade said.

Many were looking to debate specific strategies for the elementary, middle, or high school. But there is no set plan yet or dollar figure.

"Before we're done in the next couple weeks, we'll have a really good plan for the community to evaluate at that time," Wade said.

And while Baeza doesn't want to see that plan break the bank

"I think we can manage with what is needed and not go way overboard," Baeza said.

She still wants a facility to help her son, and others like him

"Idealistically, I feel like we need to think about the children. the teachers and other staff need to have proper facilities and areas to take care of the children," Baeza said.

There's no set timeline for the district to present a final facilities proposal.