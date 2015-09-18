Change of Venue for McDonald County Murder Case

Update 1/19/2016: A change of venue has been granted for a McDonald County Missouri man charged with murder. Today a McDonald County Judge granted the defense of Matthew Bowman's motion for a change of venue. The case will be moved to Newton County, MO. Bowman's next court date is scheduled for May 5, 2016.

Bowman is accused of killing 58 year old Jimmy Tillery in September 2015. The history of the case is below:

# # #

The McDonald Co Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

58-year old Jimmy Tillery was shot multiple times by his ex-wife's boyfriend according to the sheriff's office.

Court documents state Tillery drove to his ex-wife's home in Washburn, Mo wanting to speak with her.

There is a restraining order against Tillery from his ex-wife and her current boyfriend Matthew Bowman.

A neighbor at the scene said after Tillery initially moved out of his ex-wife's home, his ex blocked the driveway with a parked car and posted "no trespassing" signs.

The night of the shooting, Bowman retrieved a rifle from the bedroom and met Tillery, who was sitting in his truck on the front lawn refusing to leave.

According to the report, the 39-year old Bowman admitted to shooting Jimmy Tillery three to four times in the chest and arm while Tillery was still in the truck.

Bowman was arrested at the scene.

Bowman has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

