Dr. Fly's 'going gold' for childhood cancer

Dr. Fly's trio of salons in Joplin, Carthage and Neosho are offering $10 yellow hair extensions to raise money and awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness month. 100% of the proceeds benefit Camp Quality Ozarks, the camp for kids with cancer.

"We decided to team up with Dr. Fly’s. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month so it’s 'go gold' for the kids," Kristin Patterson, Camp Quality Ozarks Executive Director said.

The cause is near and dear to both Patterson and Dr. Fly's. Patterson was diagnosed with leukemia 19 years ago and was a Camp Quality camper herself. One of Dr. Fly's stylists, Arista Grubbs, has an 11-year-old son who was also diagnosed with leukemia.

"It’s really special to see the community come together, especially over 19 years ago being that child that got to go to all the activities and forming those friendships and going to camp. So for the community to come together and everyone be so supportive of the kiddos and our organization, it really means a lot to us," Patterson said.

Dr. Fly's plans on doing the yellow extensions every September from here on out. The service takes less than five minutes and will be offered through the end of the month.

Those with children interested in Camp Quality Ozarks are encouraged to contact Kristin Patterson at 417-455-6196.