Bikers training to raise money for a local organization

Three women spent the majority of the day cycling around the area. They may be getting exercise, but they're also training for a good cause

After 60 miles of biking, Christina Williams takes a much needed break before finishing up her ride.

“Training is really rough, I just bought a road bike 2 months ago and I’ve been trying to get out every weekend and ride as far as I can go, today we're shooting for 70 [miles]," says Williams.

This training session is nothing compared to the 575 miles she will ride next month with 21 others as a part of the Music City Spin bike tour. The ride from Joplin to Nashville, Tennessee raises money for the Lafayette House.

“I just think it’s really important that women have a safe place to go to recover from whatever hardship they've dealt with. I've been in a hard place before in my life and I fortunately didn't have to go to Lafayette House but I knew that it was there if it came to that," continues Williams.

The shelter is there for 1,300 people per year.

“One important service we offer is transitional housing and that allows families who have been through our program to receive sort of a step up, or step down really, in care where they can have the structure of our program but still be living independently and paying rent and building that independence,” says Louise Secker, Development Director for the shelter.

The cyclists hope to raise $100,000 to expand these services and the Lafayette House estimates that this ride alone will help 50 to 100 people a year.

“Everybody’s just been really moved I think that a group of people is coming together to achieve this huge physical achievement as well as raise money for services for them,” continues Secker.

For Williams, when the peddling gets tough, “I just think about those women who are having a hard time and trying to recover from domestic violence or abuse or drug addiction and if they can overcome that, I mean, I can do this,” she says.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the bikers will start their week long journey on October 17th. Each rider has to raise $2,500.To donate, visit www.jomoadventures.org