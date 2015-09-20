Freeman offers affordable screening day

Freeman Health Systems offered a screenings day on Saturday morning. Open to the public, participants received about $500 worth of screenings for only $10. Among the screenings available were bone density, body composition and blood pressure. Shelby Allen serves as the supervisor of the Prevention and Wellness team.

"We are providing a community health fair, this fair is open to all community members who might like to have some screenings done. It's important for everyone to have a baseline of some kind if they've not ever had a screening; otherwise, if you're re-checking things it's just a great time to get that done at a very minimal cost," Allen said.

Additional screenings were made available at a reduced cost if participants had reason to suspect other health issues.