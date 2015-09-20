Quantcast

Bike ride benefits visually impaired

Updated:
SHOAL CREEK DRIVE, MISSOURI -

Calvin Churchwell coordinated the first ever "Burn Your Buns" bike race to benefit Midwest Low Vision and Technology.

"It was an idea from some of our students, we started riding last spring, and they wanted to do a bike challenge so they could help our organization raise some money to help them and also to make people aware that blind people can get out and ride a bike," Churchwell said.

Midwest Low Vision and Technology offers services and technology for the visually impaired to give them a better quality of life. 

The 30-mile bike ride had about 85 riders, eight of which were adults riding tandem bikes with visually-impaired or blind children on the back. Churchwell said it is important for the visually impaired to know they can still strive to live a healthy lifestyle.

