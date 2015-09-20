Pittsburg Public Library receives huge donation

The Pittsburg Public Library receives a big surprise, a nearly $1 million donation. Bruce and Yoshiko Daniel left $995,000 to the library.

The board of trustees set aside $145,000 for a memorial for the married couple and building repairs. Library director Bev Clarkson tells us that the money will go a long way in completing upkeep projects that the library just didn't have enough money for before.

The rest of the money will go towards the Pittsburg Public Library Foundation.

Patrons who frequent the library think it may help attract others.

“I think it will probably encourage people, other people who aren't aware or who don't necessarily come here that often, to come and kind of check the place out and see what if any improvements have been made, how well the money is being used, how beneficial the money has been for the library and its patrons altogether, and the community,” says Vincent Lomax, who frequents the library several times a week.

Other patrons were amazed to find out about the large donation.

The board of trustees has not yet decided on a memorial. Inside, they will be replacing the lobby floor and touching up paint while outside they plan to reseal the windows and spruce up the building's facade.